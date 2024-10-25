Abhishek Bachchan's video breaking his silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai goes viral.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours sparked again after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani's wedding. While the actress arrived with her daughter, Abhishek was seen posing with his family. Now, a video of the actor opening up on the divorce rumours is going viral on social media.

In the old video from 2016, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the observations made by the audience and media about his and Aishwarya's relationship to which the actor said, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. Sadly, you all have blown the entire thing out of proportion. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it. Sorry, still married. no sensational news for you."

Neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai nor any of the Bachchan family members have yet reacted to the reports of Abhishek-Aishwarya's divorce. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide.

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma in key roles. Abhishek will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Talking about the film, SRK said, "The next film that I'm doing King, I have to start working on it. (I have to) Lose some weight, and stretch a little so my groin doesn't get caught when I'm doing action. It's painful and hurtful. I have a bag full of icing machines. So you keep doing it.''

