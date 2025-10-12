Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here

Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections

IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student ...

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three D

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Abhishek Bachchan was moved to tears after holding the Filmfare Best Actor Award, his first ever trophy in 25 years. Abhishek thanked his directors and producers for trusting him, but the most heartfelt moment was his acknowledgement he gave to wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'
Abhishek Bachchan at 70th Filmfare Awards
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

2025 will be a special year for actor Abhishek Bachchan. This year, he completed his 25 years in Bollywood and also won his first-ever Best Actor Filmfare Award. In the 70th Filmfare Awards, held on October 11, Abhishek won the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. Jr Bachchan shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who won for his acting performance in Chandu Champion. 

While receiving the award, the Paa actor looked visibly emotional. Watching his mother, Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan cheering for him, Abhishek became emotional and thanked his family for being in his support throughout his highs and lows. The Sarkar actor gave special acknowledgement to his wife Aishwaya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While holding the black lady, Abhishek said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special."

He further continued, "There’s a host of people I need to thank, so please… Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tab tak." The Bunty aur Babli actor further added that even Kartik has gotten very emotional, and thus made him speak, thinking that he wouldn't get emotional.

After thanking every filmmaker, director, and producer who worked with him and trusted him with opportunities, Abhishek thanked his better half and daughter. Bachchan said, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today." Abhishek dedicated his award to Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya, saying that I Want to Talk is about a father and a daughter. "I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me." On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy change: 'We've thrown you...'
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre, is Asim Munir failing?
13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre
Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'
Viral video: Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend award funtions
Fact check: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth of her old video goes viral showing her...
Saiyaara star Aneet under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE