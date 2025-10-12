Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Abhishek Bachchan was moved to tears after holding the Filmfare Best Actor Award, his first ever trophy in 25 years. Abhishek thanked his directors and producers for trusting him, but the most heartfelt moment was his acknowledgement he gave to wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

2025 will be a special year for actor Abhishek Bachchan. This year, he completed his 25 years in Bollywood and also won his first-ever Best Actor Filmfare Award. In the 70th Filmfare Awards, held on October 11, Abhishek won the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. Jr Bachchan shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who won for his acting performance in Chandu Champion.

While receiving the award, the Paa actor looked visibly emotional. Watching his mother, Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan cheering for him, Abhishek became emotional and thanked his family for being in his support throughout his highs and lows. The Sarkar actor gave special acknowledgement to his wife Aishwaya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While holding the black lady, Abhishek said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special."

He further continued, "There’s a host of people I need to thank, so please… Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tab tak." The Bunty aur Babli actor further added that even Kartik has gotten very emotional, and thus made him speak, thinking that he wouldn't get emotional.

After thanking every filmmaker, director, and producer who worked with him and trusted him with opportunities, Abhishek thanked his better half and daughter. Bachchan said, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today." Abhishek dedicated his award to Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya, saying that I Want to Talk is about a father and a daughter. "I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me." On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5.