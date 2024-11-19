Drona was directed by Abhishek Bachchan's good friend Goldie Behl. Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played mother and son for the first time on screen which built anticipation, however, after the film's release, it all fell flat.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in the news not only amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai and reports of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur but also for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, directed by Soojit Sircar. Abhishek Bachchan, who made his debut in 2000, has worked in a lot of flop films throughout his career. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood film which is not only considered Abhishek Bachchan's but also one of Bollywood's biggest flop films. Despite the presence of superstars like Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kay Kay Menon, among others, this film was a disaster at the box office and could not even recover its budget. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a superhero in this film but it still could not be saved.

We are talking about the film Drona which was released in 2008 and was directed by Abhishek Bachchan's good friend Goldie Behl. Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played mother and son for the first time on screen which built anticipation, however, after the film's release, it all fell flat.

The special effects in Drona were worked on by EyeQube which is headed by Charles Darby and David Bush. It also featured Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting. Not only this, 60 VFX experts worked on the film for more than 6 months with a team of 250 visual effects artists, animators, designers, painters, and developers. Despite being made with such care, Drona failed to impress the audience.

Drona, made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 15 crore at the box office and was declared a super flop.

Audiences also did not appreciate Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's pairing in Drona but then gave them a lot of love when the two were next seen together in Dostana which was a commercial hit.

