Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for ‘Ghoomer’ on his birthday, says 'can’t ask for a better present'

Today marks the 46th birthday of Abhishek Bachchan. The actor, who has starred in films such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Yuva, among others, has every reason to be delighted as he begins filming for his forthcoming film ‘Ghoomer’ on his birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed his collaboration with R Balki for ‘Ghoomer’ on social media. "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working.

Now spinning!" the actor captioned the post.

To seek blessings, Abhishek dropped a photo of a clapboard in front of Lord Ganesha's frame.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film 'Bob Biswas.' Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed the Abhishek Bachchan starrer, which was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and based on a Bound script. The murder drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, presenting Bob Biswas, a contract killer who leads a double life. Chitrangda Singh also appears in the film, which was shot in Kolkata.

Abhishek played a cold-blooded middle-aged hitman-for-hire who awakens from a long sleep with no recollection of his life or his history, even his own family. As he struggles to remember who he is, flashbacks from his past resurface, leaving him in a moral bind between his past actions and his newly evolved sense of good and evil.

The ‘Bob Biswas’ spin-off, which was formerly played by Saswata Chatterjee, has long been demanded by fans of Vidya Balan's ‘Kahaani’, which was released in 2012.