Abhishek Bachchan shared a valuable marriage advice with Arjun Kapoor at a recent awards event.

Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007, was involved in a fun banter about married life with Arjun Kapoor, who had a breakup with Malaika Arora in 2024 after six years of their relationship, at the recently held News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025.

When Abhishek was giving the acceptance speech after receiving the Best Actor (Jury) award for Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk, the host Arjun asked him, "Kaun hai woh insaan jo jab kehte hain, 'Abhishek, I want to talk,' toh aap stress mein aa jate hain? (Who is that person who makes you stressed when they say, 'Abhishek, I want to talk')", the Guru actor replied, "Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak...jab ho jaayegi, you’ll have an answer for that (You are not married yet. Once you will be, you'll have an answer for that)."

Without taking Aishwarya's name Abhishek further playfully added, "When you get a call from the missus and she says, 'I want to talk,' you know you’re in trouble." Arjun then concluded the banter as he said, "I think that’s all that you need to hear when someone says, 'I want to talk.' But thank you, Abhishek! Congratulations."

In the same awards function, Arjun Kapoor won the award for Best Villain for Singham Again. Arjun's negative performance as Danger Lanka in the Rohit Shetty film stood out against an ensemble cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Remo D'Souza-directed dance drama Be Happy, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video this month. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor's last film was Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which hit theatres last month and bombed at the box office.