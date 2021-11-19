Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh starrer ZEE5 Original, 'Bob Biswas' trailer out now - WATCH

'Bob Biswas', a ZEE5 Original film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story. It showcases the dual life led by Bob Biswas, the contract killer whose character was introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in Vidya Balan-led thriller 'Kahaani'. Popular Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee essayed the character in a brief but memorable role.



Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.



Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer on his social media accounts and wrote " Nomoshkaar Meet Bob!". It is indeed a throwback to the famous line uttered by Bob Biswas' character before shooting his targets in the 2012 film- "Nomoshkar, Ek Minit". The actor had also shared the film's poster a few hours before the trailer release.

Speaking about the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan, said, “We had an amazing team working on Bob Biswas. I have thoroughly enjoyed deep diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film.”

Commenting on the trailer launch, Chitrangda Singh, said, “Bob Biswas is a unique film, and I am proud to be a part of it and work with the awesome team that created it. It’s a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem that is sure to entertain the audiences. I am excited for people to watch the trailer and catch the film soon on ZEE5”.

‘Bob Biswas’ premieres on 3rd December 2021 only on ZEE5.