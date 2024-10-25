These new purchases happened just a few months after Abhishek Bachchan bought properties in Mumbai's Borivali area. In June, Abhishek Bachchan reportedly bought six flats for Rs 15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty.

Amid rumours of divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan has made a big move. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have reportedly bought new properties in Mumbai's Mulund area. Reports state that the properties cost Rs 24.95 crore, advancing the Bachchan family's net worth and list investments.

As per the registration documents accessed by Square Yards, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have purchased properties in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia. The Bachchan family acquired 10 apartments with eight of the properties of 1,049 square feet (sq. ft.) area and the remaining two measuring 912 sq. ft. each, as per a CNBC18 report.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently embroiled in controversy due to alleged affair accusations with Nimrat Kaur, bought six of the properties, costing approximately Rs 14.77 crore.

His superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, bought the other four at Rs 10.18 crore. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore.

These new purchases happened just a few months after Abhishek Bachchan bought properties in Mumbai's Borivali area. In June, Abhishek Bachchan reportedly bought six flats for Rs 15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty.

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been at an all-time high for the past few months. People first noticed that things were amiss when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.