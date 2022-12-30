Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Mammootty remember football great Pele: 'A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness'

Pele-Abhishek Bachchan-Mammootty/File photos

The Brazilian legendary footballer Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82. He died as a result of numerous organ failures caused by the advancement of colon cancer. Various Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to the sportsperson on their social media handles.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and recalled how his father Amitabh Bachchan introduced him to the footballer as he penned an emotional tribute that read, "As a child my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness. A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest!".

The Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to his Twitter and expressed his grief as he shared a black and white picture of Pele and tweeted, "Thank you for making all of us love the beautiful game of football. Rest in Peace Legend. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers around the world."

Thank you for making all of us love the beautiful game of football. Rest in Peace Legend. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers around the world.#Pele pic.twitter.com/lJEdlWAqKU — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 30, 2022

"I join the rest of the world in grieving for the Football Legend Pele. He was synonymous with the sport that the world continues to be enamoured with. May the Legend’s soul find eternal peace. Wherever football is played, your mention will always come", wrote Ajay Devgn on his Twitter handle.

I join the rest of the world in grieving for the Football Legend Pele. He was synonymous with the sport that the world continues to be enamoured with. May the Legend’s soul find eternal peace. Wherever football is played, your mention will always come pic.twitter.com/HLckioVuVY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter and remembered the great player as he wrote, "Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life."

Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele pic.twitter.com/Uam4CZK0cr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Multiple other celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also expressed their condolences on Pele's demise.



