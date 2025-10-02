Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai sue YouTube for Rs 4 crore for this reason; Salman Khan is also involved as...

The couple specifically cited a YouTube channel named AI Bollywood Ishq, which reportedly hosts over 259 manipulated videos and has accumulated more than 16.5 million views. Among the widely circulated clips is one that allegedly shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in a pool.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai sue YouTube for Rs 4 crore for this reason; Salman Khan is also involved as...
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have filed a lawsuit against YouTube and its parent company, Google, demanding Rs 4 crore in damages. The legal action follows the circulation of alleged AI-generated deepfake videos of the couple on the platform and comes in the wake of a recent Delhi High Court order intended to safeguard their personality rights.

Filed on September 6, the legal petition seeks the removal and permanent ban of videos that violate their intellectual property rights. As per legal documents reviewed by Reuters, the lawsuit specifically targets "egregious" and "sexually explicit" AI-generated content. The Bachchans contend that YouTube should implement safeguards to prevent AI from misusing their names, voices, or images.

The couple specifically cited a YouTube channel named AI Bollywood Ishq, which reportedly hosts over 259 manipulated videos and has accumulated more than 16.5 million views. Among the widely circulated clips is one that allegedly shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in a pool, while another features Abhishek Bachchan in fabricated situations, such as unexpectedly kissing an actress or reacting angrily to AI-altered scenes involving his wife.

In their petition, Abhishek and Aishwarya raised the risk of such content being used in AI model training, which could escalate the spread of infringing videos. They stated, "Such content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of infringing use - first being uploaded on YouTube and viewed by the public, and then also being exploited for AI training."

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage cost debate

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage cost debate
