This star kid owns six apartments worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai; not Ranbir, Alia, Hrithik

Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly purchased six apartments in Borivali, Mumbai. According to a Moneycontrol report citing documents accessed by Zapkey, the actor spent Rs 15.42 crore on these properties.

The apartments are all situated within Oberoi Sky City, with the sale agreement finalised on May 5. Details from the report indicate that the prices for the apartments were as follows: the first for ₹3.42 crore, the second and third for Rs 79 lakh each, the fourth for Rs 3.52 crore, the fifth for Rs 3.39 crore, and the sixth for Rs 3.39 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makeup one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. On the special day, they shared a lovely post on Instagram with their daughter Aaradhya. Both of them took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo in which the actress is seen wearing bright lipstick and smiling. While Abhishek is posing in a beige shirt. Meanwhile, Aaradhya is cuddling her mom, making the family picture complete.

The couple dropped a red heart emoji and expressed their love for each other. Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple's wedding anniversary.