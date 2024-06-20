Twitter
Bollywood

This star kid owns six apartments worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai; not Ranbir, Alia, Hrithik

Abhishek Bachchan reportedly bought six apartments in Mumbai, worth Rs 15 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

This star kid owns six apartments worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai; not Ranbir, Alia, Hrithik
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly purchased six apartments in Borivali, Mumbai. According to a Moneycontrol report citing documents accessed by Zapkey, the actor spent Rs 15.42 crore on these properties.

The apartments are all situated within Oberoi Sky City, with the sale agreement finalised on May 5. Details from the report indicate that the prices for the apartments were as follows: the first for ₹3.42 crore, the second and third for Rs 79 lakh each, the fourth for Rs 3.52 crore, the fifth for Rs 3.39 crore, and the sixth for Rs 3.39 crore.

On the personal Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makeup one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors, who share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, always remain in the news as after every few months, rumours about their separation start circulating. Aishwarya and Abhishek keep shutting down these rumours with their lovey-dovey posts for each other on social media.

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. On the special day, they shared a lovely post on Instagram with their daughter Aaradhya. Both of them took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo in which the actress is seen wearing bright lipstick and smiling. While Abhishek is posing in a beige shirt. Meanwhile, Aaradhya is cuddling her mom, making the family picture complete.

The couple dropped a red heart emoji and expressed their love for each other. Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple's wedding anniversary. 

