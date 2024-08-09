Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

This is thought to be one of the biggest reasons why, despite an alleged rift, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would not get divorced.

The rumours of a rift in the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been grabbing headlines for a few months now. Many people are speculating that all is not well between the couple. However, now, new reports have emerged that claim Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never officially get a divorce.

One of the main reasons why Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get a divorce is that until now, there has never been a single divorce in the Bachchan family. This is thought to be one of the biggest reasons why, despite an alleged rift, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would not get divorced.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off, there was a rift between Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda, who is related to Karisma Kapoor. Despite Shweta Bachchan spending most of her time in Mumbai, and Nikhil Nanda in Delhi, the couple is still married and are often seen attending public events together.

Over the years, there have been rumours of a rift between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as well but their marriage was never affected due to these rumours.

There has been no official confirmation regarding a rift from either Abhishek Bachchan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's side but many fans think that even if the couple lived separate lives, they would not get divorced, as it goes against the Bachchan family tradition.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who was born in November 2011.

