For the past few months, despite no confirmations, the rumours of a rift in the marriage between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been going viral. Despite their rare joint appearances and putting up a united front, many people are still speculating that all is not well between the couple. Media reports have often hinted towards their inevitable separation, however, now some reports have claimed that no matter where their marriage stands, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never officially get a divorce.

One primary reason why Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get a divorce is because there has never been a single divorce in the Bachchan family so far. Many think that this is the main reason why, despite an alleged rift, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would not get divorced.

For the unversed, before marrying Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. After they called it quits, there was a rift between Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda, who is a cousin of Karisma Kapoor. Now, over the years, despite Shweta Bachchan spending most of her time in Mumbai, and Nikhil Nanda in Delhi, the couple is still married and are often seen putting up a united front, especially for their children.

For the past few decades, there have been several rumours of a rift between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also but their marriage was never affected due to them.

While both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have remained tight-lipped about their personal life, many fans think that even if the couple lived separate lives, they would not get divorced, as it goes against the Bachchan family tradition.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who was born in November 2011.

