Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twin in white as they celebrate 16th wedding anniversary with mushy photo

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have starred together in multiple films like Guru, Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and Kuch Naa Kaho among others, tied the knot with each other on April 20, 2007. As the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, the two of them took to their Instagram handles and dropped a romantic selfie.

In the photo, the couple is seen flashing their million-dollar smile as they twin in white. For the caption, Abhishek simply put 16 and added an evil eye emoji and a toffee emoji. On the other hand, Aishwarya in her caption wrote, "Sweet 16", and added multiple emojis of an evil eye, a red heart, a pink heart, and a loved up-face one.

The couple's anniversary post garnered several likes and comments from several celebrities and netizens. Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Fardeen Khan, Sikandar Kher, and Saiyami Kher congratulated Abhishek and Aishwarya for completing 16 years of togetherness. "Congratulations and best wishes," a social media user commented. "Lovely couple," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be seen reprising her role of Nandini in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, the sequel to the blockbuster PS-1 released in September last year. Also starring Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others, the second part releases in cinemas on April 28.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7 released to wider critical acclaim in 2019. R. Parthiban, who headlined, directed, written, and produced the original film, is helming the Hindi remake as well.



