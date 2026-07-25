Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for selfie with a fan in New York, photo goes viral

The fan paired the post with Tere Bina from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's 2007 film Guru. The song holds special significance for the couple, as Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya at the New York premiere of Guru. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007, a few months after the film's release.

Abhishek Bachchan appears to have taken a short break from shooting King to spend time with his family. The actor was recently spotted in New York with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, delighting fans. A social media user who met the couple during an evening stroll shared a selfie with them on Instagram, describing them as "Bollywood royalty." The now-viral picture shows Abhishek dressed casually in a T-shirt and cap, while Aishwarya is seen in an all-black outfit. The photo was soon reposted across several fan pages.

The fan paired the post with Tere Bina from Abhishek and Aishwarya's 2007 film Guru and wrote, "So great to meet our favourite Beautiful Bollywood Royalty couple! So great to see them together!! Next time I play this track it will have so much more meaning to it." The song holds special significance for the couple, as Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya at the New York premiere of Guru. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007, a few months after the film's release.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek looked back on how his relationship with Aishwarya began. Recalling their first meeting on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, the Paa actor said, "That would be in 2000, on the sets of the late Raj Kanwar's Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No." He further revealed that it was while filming Umrao Jaan in 2006 that their bond evolved into a romantic relationship.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, and is slated to hit theatres on December 24. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films, released in 2022 and 2023. The two-part Tamil epic historical saga went on to gross a combined ₹840 crore worldwide.

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