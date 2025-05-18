Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen enjoying Rahul Vaidya performing Kajra Re for them at a function held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai. The original song had the couple dancing with Amitabh Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry as they are the son and daughter-in-law to veteran superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. In the past few years, there have been several reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya are having a troubled married life and are headed for separation. However, the couple has never responded to such negativity, and shut down these rumours, time and again, with their public appearances.

Saturday night was another such instance when Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying the Indian Idol-fame singer Rahul Vaidya performing Kajra Re for them at a function held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai. The video from the event has gone viral on the internet now. The iconic track originally had Abhishek, Amitabh, and Aishwarya grooving to the chartbuster song, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, written by Gulzar, and sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, in the 2005 crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya Rai made a special appearance in Kajra Re in the Shaad Ali film, that had Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji playing the two tiltuar con artists and Amitabh Bachchan as the cop JCP Dashrath Singh tracking them across India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the dance drama Be Happy, which was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 14. The Remo D'Souza directorial also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. Abhishek will be seen next in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmkh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sanjay Dutt among others. The film releases in theatres on June 6.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023. Apart from Aishwarya, the Ponnyin Selvan movies featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram among others.

