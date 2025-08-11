From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...
'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks
What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?
Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch
'10 kadam door...': Salman Khan lashes out, warns paps to stay away from niece Ayat at Mumbai event; watch
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, among INDIA bloc members detained during 'vote chori' protest
BOLLYWOOD
On Sunday, a fan account uploaded rare clips of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan during a fan encounter.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are melting hearts online as unseen videos from their recent vacation surface. Fresh from spending quality time with their daughter Aaradhya, the couple is enjoying a sweet moment with a fan in one clip that’s now making waves on social media.
On Sunday, a fan account uploaded rare clips of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan during a fan encounter. In one, Aishwarya, sporting an all-black look with sunglasses, strikes a pose while casually flipping her hair. In another, she leans towards Abhishek as they squeeze in for a selfie with a fan at the airport, both flashing cheerful smiles.
Fans poured love on the couple’s pictures, with one commenting, “Aishwarya looks beautiful, another one mentioned, " she still looks damn pretty.” The third person commented, "what a happy family."
You know I have to return to twitter no matter how busy I am when my idols make an appearance— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) August 9, 2025
Exclusive video of @juniorbachchan and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan from earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/8G3IPjYBpL
On Sunday, another video surfaced of Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya Bachchan leaving Mumbai airport after their vacation. Shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the clip shows a cheerful Aaradhya holding Aishwarya’s hand as they walk together, while Abhishek walks ahead but waits for them to get into the car before closing the door.
Another one of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/VpTuI2QWpf— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) August 9, 2025
Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011. In July 2024, rumours of their separation surfaced after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, while the rest of the Bachchan family posed for a group photo. Though the couple never addressed the speculation publicly, they quietly dismissed it through joint appearances at various events afterward.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata alongside Zeeshan Ayub and Daivik Bhagela. While his performance earned praise from both critics and audiences, the film’s overall execution left many disappointed. He will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Saurabh Shukla, which is currently in production.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 hit Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. Also starring Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others, the film grossed ₹344.63 crore worldwide. She has yet to reveal details about her next project.