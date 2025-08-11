Twitter
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video

On Sunday, a fan account uploaded rare clips of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan during a fan encounter.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 01:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are melting hearts online as unseen videos from their recent vacation surface. Fresh from spending quality time with their daughter Aaradhya, the couple is enjoying a sweet moment with a fan in one clip that’s now making waves on social media.

On Sunday, a fan account uploaded rare clips of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan during a fan encounter. In one, Aishwarya, sporting an all-black look with sunglasses, strikes a pose while casually flipping her hair. In another, she leans towards Abhishek as they squeeze in for a selfie with a fan at the airport, both flashing cheerful smiles.

Fans poured love on the couple’s pictures, with one commenting, “Aishwarya looks beautiful, another one mentioned, " she still looks damn pretty.” The third person commented, "what a happy family."

On Sunday, another video surfaced of Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya Bachchan leaving Mumbai airport after their vacation. Shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the clip shows a cheerful Aaradhya holding Aishwarya’s hand as they walk together, while Abhishek walks ahead but waits for them to get into the car before closing the door.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011. In July 2024, rumours of their separation surfaced after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, while the rest of the Bachchan family posed for a group photo. Though the couple never addressed the speculation publicly, they quietly dismissed it through joint appearances at various events afterward.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata alongside Zeeshan Ayub and Daivik Bhagela. While his performance earned praise from both critics and audiences, the film’s overall execution left many disappointed. He will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Saurabh Shukla, which is currently in production.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 hit Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. Also starring Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others, the film grossed ₹344.63 crore worldwide. She has yet to reveal details about her next project.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
