Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shut down their divorce rumours again by attending her cousin's wedding with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The former Miss World-turned-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune recently with her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several of their photos and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on social media and are now going viral.

While the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress wore a green anarkali suit, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor was seen in a peach-coloured Indo Western outfit. Their daughter looked pretty in a white lehenga in the clip where the three of them are seen posing for the cameras. In another picture from the wedding, the family is seen with their relatives and close friends in a group photo.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have starred together in multiple films such as Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raj, and Umrao Jaan, tied the knot with each other in 2007 and became proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Since the last several months, there have been speculations that the couple is headed for a divorce.

But, Aishwarya and Abhishek have chosen not to react to such rumours and maintained their dignified silence on their private married life. In the recent past, the power couple have shut down their separation rumours as they have attended their family functions together and have been snapped together at a few public outings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the dance drama Be Happy, which was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video earlier this month on March 14. The Remo D'Souza directorial also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023. Apart from Aishwarya, the Ponnyin Selvan movies featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram among others.