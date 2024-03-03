Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

The Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family is hosting a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. These festivities are being attended by guests from all over the world including Rihanna, Mark Zubergerg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajinikanth among others.

Now, on the third day of the festivities, i.e. on Sunday, March 3, the Bachchan family also reached the Gujarati city. A video from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash is now going viral on social media in which Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen enjoying the celebrations with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan seated in the middle.

The trio are seen twinning in green and the mother and daughter duo are seen clapping to the music. The eagle-eyed netizens noticed changed in Aaradhya's hairstyle as her forehead is visible in the clip. One of the netizens wrote, "Finally she (Aishwarya) changed Aaradhya's hairstyle", while another added, "Aaradhya Bachchan has a glowup immediately after she started showing her forehead." The clip has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram channel.

Several Bollywood stars are in Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. These include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others.



READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral