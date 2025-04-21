Soon after, Asim Riaz walked out of reality show Battleground, Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla, received death threats from an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, threatening to gun them down, like they fired at Salman Khan's residence.

Television actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly received a death threat from a social media user who claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat follows a verbal argument between his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the show 'Battleground.' Soon after the episode aired, Shukla was allegedly targeted online, with the threat mentioning the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan's house.

According to screenshots and videos shared by Shukla on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the threat message was sent from a profile under the name Ankush Gupta. The message warned Shukla of harm and made a chilling reference to the attack on Salman Khan's residence. "I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the message read in Hindi.

DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025

"Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim," it further read. Shukla posted a screen recording of the sender's Instagram profile and mentioned that the person appeared to be from Chandigarh.

Tagging the Punjab and Chandigarh Police in his post, the actor wrote in his caption: "@DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol - The person seems to be from Chandigarh or Mohali. Kindly take immediate and strict action. If anyone can identify this individual, please report them."

