Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'

Talking about his brother Anurag Kashyap, Abhinav Kashyap said, "He has beaten me many times, but I can't hit him back because he's older. The last time we spoke, I felt he was the one who had made a mistake, so I stopped talking to him."

Abhinav Kashyap has been grabbing headlines after making several accusations against Salman Khan of destroying his career. Now, the Dabangg director has also shared why he is not on talking terms with his brother Anurag Kashyap, who has made cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly.

Talking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav said, "It’s a personal matter between me and Anurag. It’s an emotional matter. A lot of people don’t know this, but the two of us grew up together. We went to the same boarding school in Gwalior, then we went to the same college in Delhi University; we also came to Mumbai at around the same time. We worked in the same industry together, so we are very close. We know each other better than our own parents know us. We keep arguing regularly. He’s the older one, and when he feels I’ve made a mistake, he has also raised his hand on me. He has beaten me many times, but I can't hit him back because he’s older. The last time we spoke, I felt he was the one who had made a mistake, so I stopped talking to him. That’s it."

Sharing a message for the Bombay Velvet director, the Besharam director added, "A lot of comments have been misattributed to him, or have been taken out of context. I also saw a meme where Anurag supposedly said that I have serious mental issues and that it’s not his place to comment. I don’t know if he actually said this. But I don’t get upset over what Anurag says, because he’s my older brother. He is also my guru, who has taught me everything I know. If I retaliate, my parents would feel bad. All I want to say to him is this: ‘Maine aapka intezaam kar diya hai. Aap ek baar ghar jaayein. Aapki mata ji ne saari purani chappalein, saare purane bartan ikkatthe kar ke rakhe hue hain aapke liye. Aapko khoob pesh kiye jayenge. Ek baar bas ghar chale jaayiye aap (I’ve made arrangements for you. All you need to do is go home; your mother has prepared all her old shoes and old utensils to greet you with. Just go home once)."

Responding to Abhinav Kashyap, Salman Khan has indirectly taken several digs at him during the past two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 19. He said that such useless tactics won't help him get work and also said that the director has runied his own career as he refused to do Dabangg 2. Abhinav hasn't made any film in the past 12 years.

READ | Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots