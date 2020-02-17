'Abhinav Bindra Biopic': Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor to finally start shooting by end of 2020

After announcing a biopic on Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2016, the film is set to go on floors by the end of 2020. The film will star Harshvardhan Kapoor in the titular role and his father and actor Anil Kapoor will be seen as his on-screen father. The official announcement was made on Sunday with both Anil and Harsh sharing photo posing with Abhinav. The movie film will be directed by Heeraz Marfatia and is based on Bindra's autobiography titled A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

Anil shared a formal photo with a caption stating, "The beginning... â€ª @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra"

While Harshvardhan penned a long note which read as "The Abhinav Bindra Biopic which I agreed to do in October 2016 will start filming at the end of this year ... very excited to have Heeraz Marfatia onboard to direct @saiwyn to write and @anilskapoor to co-star in my dream project .. sometimes films take time especially if you want to make them a certain way, I have always been clear about the films I want to do and this is no different."

He further wrote, "With Mirzya, we tried to do something new with the romantic musical with Bhavesh we broke new ground with the idea of what a superhero vigilante would be like in the real world and now this will be a biopic that’s different from the rest and that’s because @abhinav_bindra is a unique and exceptional man with an incredible story that almost no one knows and we will tell it without compromises the way it deserves to be told .. this will be my next film for the big screen #2021"

This is the first time we will be seeing Anil and Harshvardhan share a frame on the big screen.