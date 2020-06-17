'Abhinav asked me to stay out of his business': Anurag Kashyap reacts to brother's allegations on Salman Khan, family

Abhinav Singh Kashyap's recent Faecbook post levelled serious allegations on Salman Khan and his family. While the Khan family has been reacting on the same one-after-another, Abhinav's brother Anurag Kashyap, who was approached by the media, stated that he promised Abhinav to stay out of his business.

"For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You," tweeted Anurag, while reacting to Abhinav's allegations on the 'Khandaan'.

Here's his tweet:

For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2020

While Salim Khan chose not to react on the matter, asking Abhinav to say what he wants, Arbaaz Khan confirmed that the family is taking legal action against the director. He stated that the family has no communication with Abhinav since they parted ways professionally since 'Dabangg 2'.

Abhinav, in his post accused YRF of pushing him to the edge where he wanted to commit suicide. "Over a period of few years, mostly the prime of any actor, the talent is repeatedly broken till they either commit suicide or they succumb to Prostitution and escort services (Yes male escorts also) to feed the ego and sexual appetite of the rich and powerful, not just in Bollywood but also in Corporate world and politics," he wrote.

Talking about the Khan family, he wrote, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me."

"My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. Its only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam. Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release. This scared the distributors from buying my film," he added.

Read his post here:

Abhinav said, "My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back and stay Hidden. But the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. It’s time to fight back."

In another post that he shared after a couple of hours later, Abhinav said, "This is my own struggle against the Salman Khan family and I alone am enough to take these guys on.Yes.. I will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me.. By now the country knows who to blame… Treat this as my police statement."