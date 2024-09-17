Twitter
Bollywood

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

Abhilash Thapliyal talk about working with Anurag Kashyap in Kennedy, his Bollywood journey so far, and future dreams

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap
Abhilash Thapliyal
Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is in the middle of a purple patch currently. The actor, who shot to fame with TVF Aspirants, has recently wowed fans with appearances in Faadu and Maidaan as well as Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy. In a chat with DNA, Abhilash talks about this new phase of his acting career and working with the maverick Kashyap.

What is like being in an Anurag Kashyap film?

Working with Anurag Kashyap is, for me, like a dream which I never dreamt of. I never wanted to be an actor and now suddenly I see myself, being in an Anurag Kashyap film. We had met once and suddenly I got a call out of the blue and he offered me this role in Kennedy. So, it was really, really special.

How is Kashyap, the director, different from others?

As a director, I'm still trying to decipher if I love him more or I respect him more because, when you look at him as a director, his craft is so different, so amazing that you are in awe of this director. But when you get to know Anurag Kashyap, you fall in love with him. So, it's a mix of both. Also, he makes the process so easy. The shooting process is not as if you're working but you enjoy that process. You become a part of it. He makes shooting very easy for an actor. So, that's how it's different from other filmmakers, I believe.

Does it validate you as an actor when directors of this calibre want to work with you?

See, in a span of two and a half, three years, I got to work with Anand L Rai, Ajay Bahl, Navdeep Singh, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Anurag Kashyap. So, if you get directors like these, yes, you feel very confident when you see that they are showing confidence in you. They are making you a part of their stories. It feels really special. I never wanted to be an actor. So, when suddenly you get to be a part of such beautiful stories, I am still working on it. I don't want to rely on outside validation. But yes, legendary directors like these, they make you feel validated.

Is Kennedy getting a release in India because we have all been waiting with bated breath? I know it’s a question for producers but maybe you have an inside track on it.

Well, with the kind of reception Kennedy got in Cannes last year and after that in India in MAMI when it was premiered, I also want people to watch it as soon as possible in the big screen. I want people to experience Anurag Kashyap magic one more time. But the only guy who can answer this question is Anurag Kashyap himself, because I have no idea when the film will be released. It's an amazing story and it should come out soon.

You have had a long road to getting prominence in Bollywood. Do you feel settled there now?

Though my first film was released in 2018, Dil Juunglee, it did not fly. So I think my journey has just started after TVF Aspirants. And after Aspirants, I got to work in Maidaan recently, then Blurr, Faadu, Aspirants Season 2, Raksha Bandhan. We're waiting for Kennedy. I got a spin -off called SK Sir Ki Class. So no, I'm not. I'm not settled at all. I want to prove my mettle as an actor. I want to be a part of more stories. I want to work with more good storytellers. There are so many.

I feel like a kid when I watch a film, when I get to know about a project, a good project, I just want to be. It's like a theme park for me where I want to go and enjoy every ride. I want to be a part of every good story. It doesn't matter how big my part is, but I want to work with all the good directors, all the good writers. So no, I don't feel settled yet.

One of your recent Instagram pictures had a cheeky caption about looking out for an 'industry godfather'. So all in fun, who would you want that to be?

Well, I think talent needs recognition and not godfathers.

