Abhilash Thapliyal reveals how Aspirants impacted his life: ‘Hum jo bahar se aane vaale log hai…’ | Exclusive

Aspirants' SK Sir aka Abhilash Thapliyal reveals how the show impacted his life.

Aspirants 2 released on October 25, is winning the hearts of the audience. The season marks the return of the iconic trio of Abhilash, Guri, and SK as they navigate through their lives and face the harrowing challenges of clearing the IAS competitive exam.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, the cast of Aspirants 2 revealed what they learned from the show and their characters. Abhilash Thapliyal aka SK sir revealed how the show impacted his life.

When asked about the show’s impact on his life, Abhilash Thapliyal said, “Confidence aa gaya hai, actor hun Mai. I think we people who come from outside the industry when we enter the industry, I can talk about myself, I wasn’t a trained actor. My aspiration was that I want to go to the Kapil Sharma show. Now, you don’t know anything or anyone in the industry, you have to figure it out yourself. Neither you know any casting director, any director, or any actor. So, the journey to figuring out these things is so long, that for a long time, you are unable to call yourself an actor. At least this was true for me.”

He added, “Aspirants has given me that confidence that I can call myself an actor and thankfully after this, I got some work that strengthened it. So, this confidence was something that Aspirants gave me.”

Abhilash Thapliyal also revealed what he learned from his character Shivketu (SK sir) and said, “We have one friend in life who is very dear to us, and these friends are very important. But friends like SK Sir, need to know how important they are in your life. Because if they are not in your life, then you don’t have any fun, it’s them who add the fun. So, they need to know their importance."



Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Aspirants 2 stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja, and Naveen Kasturia along with others in key roles. The series is getting much love from the audience and the ending has left fans excited for season 3.

Meanwhile, Abhilash Thapliyal is also seen in Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy along with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt and others. The film recently premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and has got a second screening after the first show was completely sold out.

