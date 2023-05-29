Abhilash Thapliyal reveals Anurag Kashyap 'couldn't see anyone else' for his character in Kennedy | Exclusive

Abhilash Thapliyal-Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Abhilash Thapliyal gained fame after his sincere performance as Shwetketu aka SK in the 2021 web series TVF Aspirants co-starring Naveen Kasturiya and Shivankit Parihar. The actor recently travelled to the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the world premiere of his upcoming film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, when we asked him how did he grab the opportunity to work with Anurag Kashyap in Kennedy, Abhilash said, "I did not. I wish I could know how to grab opportunities, I am very bad at that. I met Anuraag Sir when he was shooting for Dobaaraa. I went there to meet Taapsee (Pannu) and Pavail (Gulati) because they are good friends, and I happened to meet Anurag sir, and he liked me, I don't know why. It was just an informal interaction for a couple of hours. Post that, when I was shooting for Blurr in Nainital, I got a call from an unknown number. I picked it up, and it was Anurag Kashyap. He said 'I am sending a script to you, read it once and let me know if you will do it or not'. And that's how I got the role", the actor continued.

He then revealed how the Gangs of Wasseypur director had no one else in mind while writing his character in Kennedy. "When I came back to Mumbai, I asked him why did you offer it to me, he said, 'When I was writing it, I couldn't see anyone else, I could just see you', and I think that's a very big compliment for any actor if Anurag Kashyap writes for you. Isse bada kuch nahi ho sakta (There can be nothing bigger than that). I hope I did justice to what he wrote and how he saw the character", Abhilash stated adding that he plays a crucial role, who changes the titular character's journey in the film.

After Aspirants' success, the Kennedy actor was seen in the emotional drama Raksha Bandhan, horror thriller Blurr, and the romantic web series Faadu last year. He will next be seen in the sports biographical film Maidaan, which arrives in theatres next month, and also has the crime drama series Shehar Lakhot lined up for release.



