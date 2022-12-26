Abhilash Thapliyal on Faadu, how late father's advice prevented Aspirants' shoot from being stalled | Exclusive

Abhilash Thapliyal

We all have heard that one needs to be strong enough to make sacrifices to fulfil their dreams. To follow your passion, you need to leave everything else on the back burner, and chase your aspirations deliberately. However, Abhilash Thapliyal is one such exception. He proved that you have to be practical enough to survive, and then, keep striving for your dreams.

The RJ, actor has a double reason to celebrate as two of his extreme characters, two different projects released on the same day. With the series Faadu and the film Blurr, Abhilash showcased his acting chops like never before. In the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed series, Abhilash played the role of an alcoholic, good-for-nothing, emotionally challenged Roxy, who goes through a life-changing journey. In the Taapsee Pannu-starrer film, Thapliyal played the dark, sinister character of Chander. If you loved him as Roxy, you will hate him as Chander. Such is the diversity in his roles, and the variety he possesses.

DNA joined him for an exclusive chit-chat, and he opened up about the exciting phase of his career. Abhilash started his Bollywood journey with Taapsee's film Dil Juunglee (2018), and after that, he was offered similar roles of being the 2nd fiddle or bestie of the lead. "After my first film, I was getting similar roles, but I have enjoyed doing that as well. Whatever came to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly. My filmography got stronger with every film, and now due to OTT, I am getting challenged with such different characters."

Abhilash hails from Delhi. He comes from a middle-class family and believes that his upbringing has helped him in staying practical in his career. "Even when I started acting, I didn't quit radio. I was doing shows, and I will continue doing that. My middle-class values helped me in making sensible and practical decisions. See, acting in my passion, my love. But I do need money to keep myself motivated. I do need to earn my bread and butter, right? So, I always look out for a safety net. I want to have a fixed salary at the end of every month." The young talent revealed that he used to record his shows, even during the shoot of Blurr, Faadu.

Before earning rave reviews for Faadu and Blurr, Abhilash won accolades for playing SK sir aka Shwetketu Jha in the series Aspirants. While shooting for last year's series, Abhilash was in the doldrums. In 2021, the actor lost his father. As per the customs, Abhilash had to shave his head. But, if he would have turned bald, the shoot of Aspirants would have hit a roadblock. The production would have been delayed for months. Sr Thapliyal was an Army veteran, and for him, duty came before anything. "I was in a tiff, and I discussed my problem with the family. My mother told me one thing, 'what would your father have asked you to do?' I got my reply and went ahead to shoot. He respects his work and believed in keeping duty before anything else. So, I followed his discipline. Abhilash further revealed that Aspirants Season 2 will start production in early 2023, and he has a couple of other projects lined up as well.