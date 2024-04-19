Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Abhilash Thaplyal, who played the commentator in Ajay Devgn's latest sports drama, was initially approached to play PK Banerjee. Read on to know what went wrong in this exclusive.

Actor and RJ Abhilash Thapliyal has impressed the masses with his performance in web series Aspirants, Faadu, and Shehar Lakhot, and in movies such as Blurr, Kennedy, and now Maidaan. Unlike other titles mentioned above, Ajay Devgn-starrer holds a special place for the actor. In Maidaan, Abhilash became the narrator and played the role of sports commentator to perfection. In the movie, Vijay Maurya and his commentary added the much-required dash of adrenaline rush.

Maidaan earned rave reviews and Abhilash, and Vijay's performances were also mentioned. In a conversation, Abhilash thanked his RJ experience that helped him to play Dev Mathew with such ease. Speaking about the same he says, "Iska poora credit mein mere radio ke background kp dunga. Ussi ki wajah se main itna smoothly kar paya main." Earlier, Abhilash hosted Formula One 2023 happened at Delhi. He has also been a commentator at Indian Premiere League (IPL).

The actor admits that by the end of the first day shoot for Maidaan, he lost his voice because he was straining too much to get the feel. "Amit (Ravindernaath Sharma) told me 'Why are you straining yourself? I told him ki jab tak strain nahi krunga maza nahi aayega scene mein."

Before becoming the narrator, Abhilash auditioned for a role in Maidaan, but he failed. "Maidaan was offered to me in 2018. Amit narrated the script and asked me to a role in it. I got excited hearing this, and I practised the sport for months, ending up becoming a decent footballer. But I wasn't looking fit for the role, and thus I failed my audition." Emphasising more about the role, Abhilash revealed that he auditioned for PK Banerjee's role, that ultimately went to Chaitanya Sharma. However, the actor says that Sharma has done a phenomenal job.

Read: 'Aukat ke bahar hai': Chaitanya Sharma comments on playing PK Banerjee in Maidaan, recalls losing MC Sher in Gully Boy

Recently, the actor bought a sea-facing home in Mumbai, sharing his thoughts about the same he adds, "Being an outsider, getting a place in Mumbai is an achievement. Now when I enjoy the seaside view, I think kuch toh theek kiya hai" (laughs). On the work front, Abhilash will be seen in a short movie directed by National Awardee Manish Saini. He is also awaiting the theatrical release of Kennedy.