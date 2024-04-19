Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles to watch out in Phase 1 of polling

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1: High-profile constituencies, candidates

5 shelved movies of Shah Rukh Khan

9 largest districts in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This film took 40 years to make, cost Rs 1000 crore, may never be seen, distributors don't want to release it because...

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Abhilash Thaplyal, who played the commentator in Ajay Devgn's latest sports drama, was initially approached to play PK Banerjee. Read on to know what went wrong in this exclusive.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Abhilash Thapliyal (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and RJ Abhilash Thapliyal has impressed the masses with his performance in web series Aspirants, Faadu, and Shehar Lakhot, and in movies such as Blurr, Kennedy, and now Maidaan. Unlike other titles mentioned above, Ajay Devgn-starrer holds a special place for the actor. In Maidaan, Abhilash became the narrator and played the role of sports commentator to perfection. In the movie, Vijay Maurya and his commentary added the much-required dash of adrenaline rush. 

Maidaan earned rave reviews and Abhilash, and Vijay's performances were also mentioned. In a conversation, Abhilash thanked his RJ experience that helped him to play Dev Mathew with such ease. Speaking about the same he says, "Iska poora credit mein mere radio ke background kp dunga. Ussi ki wajah se main itna smoothly kar paya main." Earlier, Abhilash hosted Formula One 2023 happened at Delhi. He has also been a commentator at Indian Premiere League (IPL). 

The actor admits that by the end of the first day shoot for Maidaan, he lost his voice because he was straining too much to get the feel. "Amit (Ravindernaath Sharma) told me 'Why are you straining yourself? I told him ki jab tak strain nahi krunga maza nahi aayega scene mein." 

Before becoming the narrator, Abhilash auditioned for a role in Maidaan, but he failed. "Maidaan was offered to me in 2018. Amit narrated the script and asked me to a role in it. I got excited hearing this, and I practised the sport for months, ending up becoming a decent footballer. But I wasn't looking fit for the role, and thus I failed my audition." Emphasising more about the role, Abhilash revealed that he auditioned for PK Banerjee's role, that ultimately went to Chaitanya Sharma. However, the actor says that Sharma has done a phenomenal job.

Read: 'Aukat ke bahar hai': Chaitanya Sharma comments on playing PK Banerjee in Maidaan, recalls losing MC Sher in Gully Boy

Recently, the actor bought a sea-facing home in Mumbai, sharing his thoughts about the same he adds, "Being an outsider, getting a place in Mumbai is an achievement. Now when I enjoy the seaside view, I think kuch toh theek kiya hai" (laughs). On the work front, Abhilash will be seen in a short movie directed by National Awardee Manish Saini. He is also awaiting the theatrical release of Kennedy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Prachi Desai opens up on playing cop in Silence 2, reacts to people calling every role her 'comeback' | Exclusive

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched in India, priced at Rs 1,50,600

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement