Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer also took a sly dig at the superstar's film Chalte Chalte, saying that only the songs of the film were a hit since Chalte Chalte was only average at the box office.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya was a prominent playback singer in the 1990s and 2000s. He was especially popular for providing his voice to some of Shah Rukh Khan's most famous songs, but recently, the playback singer has been hinting at a rift with the actor, sharing why they no longer work together.

In a recent interview, Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer also took a sly dig at the superstar's film Chalte Chalte, saying that only the songs of the film were a hit since Chalte Chalte was only average at the box office.

In an interview with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that he has an "awkward" relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, adding, "We’re like twins, I mean, it seems that way with the voice. Now I realize that all these songs aren’t mine. Shah Rukh sang this song, Shah Rukh wrote this song, Shah Rukh composed the music, Shah Rukh made the film, and Shah Rukh is the cinematographer. Everything is Shah Rukh. What can I do? People tell me it’s Shah Rukh’s song, and then I realize, oh, right, it’s not mine. Sab kuch woh hi hai toh bhai main kya karun? (Everything is about him, so what should I do?)"

When asked about lending his voice to Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte, the singer said, "Chalte Chalte film average hi thi, gaane hit the, sirf gaane hi hit the, par ab kya kar sakte hain. (Chalte Chalte was an average film; only the songs were hit. But what can we do)."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for some of the most superhit songs, including Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, Wada Raha Sanam, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Baadshah O Baadshah, and Woh Ladki Jo Saab Se, among others.

READ | 'Sharmila Tagore was breadwinner in family, father Tiger Pataudi played cricket for...': Soha Ali Khan delves deep into her family dynamics growing up