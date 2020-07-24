Abhijeet Bhattacharya confirms his son Dhruv has tested positive for COVID-19

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for coronavirus. He has mild symptoms, confirmed Abhijeet to Zee News. The 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' singer is currently shooting in Kolkata with singer Shaan (Shantanu Mukherjee).

While Dhruv is positive, Abhijeet has tested negative for COVID-19. Dhruv, too has mild symptoms. Thanking people for their concern, Abhijeet confirmed that he is following all protocals while shooting.

When contacted, Abhijeet said, "Dhruv is Asymptomatic.. very mild no symptoms, home quarantine.. Me and Shaan with Mumbai unit r shooting in Kolkata since a week.. following all protocols strictly.. all tested negative. Thanks all for the concern.."

Abhijeet is shooting the reality Television show 'Super Singer' with Shaan. The Bengali show is expected to be hosted by Jisshu Sengupta, while Rupankar Bagchi and Lopamudra Mitra join Abhijeet and Shaan as the judges on the show.