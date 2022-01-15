'Abhi se training chalu wah': Taimur Ali Khan gets trolled for pointing toy gun at paps

Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has been making headlines for her cuteness and innocence ever since Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan introduced him to the world. However, this time, the kid is in news for the wrong reason.

On Saturday, Taimur was spotted by paps with a toy gun and a school bag. A photo in which the kid can be seen pointing the gun at paps has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. However, as soon as the picture got uploaded, netizens started criticising him for pointing the gun at the camera.

One of them wrote, “Karna to yahi hei bad mein,” while another, “Abhi se training chaluu wah.” The third one wrote, “Koi pichvade me thok dega,” the fourth one mentioned, “Antkvadi teyar ho raha.”

Another user mentioned, “Taimur terrorist banega kya,” meanwhile, one said, “Ekdam taliban lag raha hain.” Another comment read, “Jihadi wala naam dia h abba ne par jihadi banunga nhi.”

Take a look:

A social media user wrote, “jaisa naam karnamein bhi vaisey hi hongey na,” another commented, “Terrorist ka naam rakhkar kaam bhi waise hi h.”

For the unversed, Taimur recently celebrated his 5th birthday. Well!! criticising the kid at such a young age, when he might not know the meaning of ‘terrorist’, for playing with a toy seems fine to some people.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February 2021. A month after delivering her baby boy, Bebo resumed work and shot for a TV show in Mumbai. During her pregnancy, Kareena even wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in which Aamir Khan plays the titular role.