Abhay Deol slams 'woke Indian celebrities' tweeting about Black Lives Matter, but avoiding injustices in India

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has slammed Indian celebrities who in the recent week voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, however, allegedly ignored similar injustices in India. In a post on Instagram Abhay wrote, "Migrant lives matter, poor lives matter, minority lives matter."

Abhay shared a picture of these words, handwritten on a piece of paper. He also wrote a caption along with it that read, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that ‘woke’ Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality."

In recent days, Indian celebrities such as Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others stood in solidarity after protests erupted in the US against following the killing of a black man at the hands of a white policeman.

In his post, Abhay further added, "I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the #blacklivesmatter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #blacklivesmatter."