Abhay Deol shares Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meme to reveal sequel plan was joke, fans say ‘don't play with our feelings’

Abhay Deol shares a meme to end the speculations about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's sequel, leaves fans disappointed.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar shared a photo in ‘Imraan pose’ hinting at Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara 2, however, now Abhay Deol has shared a meme which has put an end to all the speculations around the sequel and left fans disappointed.

On Thursday, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and shared some stills from the film, wherein Hrithik Roshan's Arjun Saluja confronts Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar) after he throws Arjun's phone out of a moving car. However, in the meme, Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue was tweaked a little and read, “Telling me we are making ZNMD 2. Then saying it was just a joke! Is not funny!”

Abhay Deol who essays the role of Kabir Dhawan in the iconic film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara shared the post with a with his iconic dialogue from the film, “BPL [Bum pe laat.]”

The speculations about the sequel were rife after Farhan Akhtar dropped a pic and captioned it, “The Imraan look comes full circle. What say Zoya Akhtar...? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip...” To this, Zoya Akhtar said, “My Bagwati is packed.” Abhay also gave a green signal and said, “I have had my Bagwati packed since 2012, what's keeping you guys?” Hrithik Roshan also showed excitement and said, “Let's go.”

After seeing Abhay Deol’s post, some of the netizens were disappointed. One of the comments read, “now please make one, let’s make it unfunny.” Another wrote, “I hope it’s not a joke.” Another wrote, “just do it.” Another wrote, “don’t play with our emotions like this please.” While others were happy that the original movie will not be ‘ruined’ with part 2.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Kalki Kochelin, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif along with others in key roles. The film tells the story of three friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun who take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. Farhan Akhtar on the other hand is currently working on his film Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh.