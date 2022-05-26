Abhay Deol reveals director Dibakar Banerjee wanted him to grab eyeballs with 'false negative stories'

Abhay Deol-Dibakar Banerjee

Actor Abhay Deol opened up on negative claims about him and also revealed how his Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Shanghai director Dibakar Banerjee told him that such negative stories will keep him in the limelight. During an interaction with Film Companion for the promotion of his upcoming movie Jungle Cry, Deol broke the silence on these claims.

Abhay openly confessed saying, "Dibakar literally told me, ‘We’re going to put some false negative stories because that gets more eyeballs.' And then they got a journalist who I had a contentious relationship with, so he put negative stories about me only! So, I got very upset with Dibakar, and now those stories are out, and they’re completely false, and I’m taking names and giving you." Earlier the Dev D actor called director Anurag Kashyap a 'gaslighter,' and now he further explained his take on the rumours of his unprofessionalism. Deol added, "I can’t defend myself, but I will say, in my defence, people have an agenda and I’ve been gaslit… I would just say, don’t believe everything you hear. It’s sad, the vocal ones are the ones that get printed, and if it’s repeated enough times, it becomes the truth. That doesn’t mean it is.”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the actor was asked to describe Anurag Kashyap with a single word in a rapid-fire round, he called him 'gaslighter'. Gaslighting refers to manipulating the other person by presenting a false narrative that can make the other person question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories. This comes after the director had claimed that it was 'painfully difficult' to work with the actor in an interview with HuffPost India in 2020. Abhay Deol's Jungle Cry is a sporting drama based on the inspiring true story of twelve tribal boys from Odisha who ended up winning the U-14 Rugby World Cup in 2007. The actor plays their coach Rudra in the film that will begin streaming on Lionsgate Play on June 3.