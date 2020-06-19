Abhay Deol reveals 'almost all award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads' in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Abhay Deol called out 'family fare awards' by narrating the incident during the award season of his 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar had three male leads - Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. However, Deol revealed that Farhan and he were declared as 'supporting actors' and Hrithik as the main lead along with Katrina Kaif as the female lead of ZNMD. Abhay also spoke about boycotting awards.

He started by writing, "'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself every day nowadays! Also, a great watch when anxious or stressed."

Abhay further shared, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors'. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes."

He spoke about boycotting the awards eventually by penning, "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case, it was shamelessly overt. I, of course, boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it."

Abhay ended his note with '#familyfareawards" and shared it with a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, illustrated by '@kalakkii'.

Check out the post below:

Abhay shared the incident during the ongoing debate of 'unfairness' in the movie industry.