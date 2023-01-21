Search icon
Abhay Deol says Anurag Kashyap spread lies about him demanding 'luxuries', calls him a 'toxic person'

Anurag Kashyap had stated that during Dev D’s shoot, Abhay Deol would 'stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj' in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Abhay Deol says Anurag Kashyap spread lies about him demanding 'luxuries', calls him a 'toxic person'
Credit: Abhay Deol-Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who recently appeared in the Netflix series Trial By Fire, reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s allegation of his behaviour during their film Dev D's shooting, film released in 2009. He called the filmmaker a ‘toxic person and a liar’.

For the unversed, in an interview in 2020, Anurag said that it was ‘painfully difficult’ to work with Abhay Deol. He stated that during Dev D’s shoot, Abhay would 'stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj' in Delhi. He further mentioned that this is why directors don’t work with Abhay.

Now while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhay reacted to the allegations and said, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

“He (Anurag) does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either," Abhay concluded.

