Bollywood

Abbas Tyrewala reveals Aamir Khan rejected idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel, called it...

Abbas Tyrewala revealed why Aamir Khan shot down the idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Abbas Tyrewala reveals Aamir Khan rejected idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel, called it...
Abbas Tyrewala on Aamir Khan's reaction to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel
Imran Khan and Genelia D’souza-starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is one of the most iconic romantic dramas of Bollywood. Now, as Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback to films, fans have been wondering if Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na will have a sequel. The film’s director has finally revealed Aamir Khan’s reaction to the idea of the sequel. 

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube Channel, Abbas Tyrewala revealed that he pitched the idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel to Aamir Khan but he shot it down and called it ‘stupid’. He said, “I don’t know if I am allowed to say this. Mr Aamir Khan is rather sensitive about what should be spoken of and what not but shortly after Jaane Tu, I came up with an idea for the sequel. Even I wasn’t sure if I was joking or not.” 

He further revealed Aamir Khan’s reaction after he narrated the idea for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel and said, “I took it to Khan saab and I told him that the film starts with Jay and Aditi living separately. They are separated and Jay has an affair with Meghna. Aamir said ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you. He said this is the stupidest thing.”

The filmmaker further tried to explain his point of view and said, “I said that’s how life occurs. After all that romance what will happen is that they will go sick of each other, they will want to get divorced, he will be drunk somewhere, he will meet Meghna and he will end up… So to me, Jay and Meghna have a scene and Jay and Aditi split up as a result and how they don’t split was supposed to be the story. Aamir said ‘never refer to this movie again. Thank god you directed just one, never refer to it again.” 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The film marked the debut of Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan and also starred The film stars Genelia D'Souza with Prateik Babbar (in his film debut), Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan.

Made in Rs 14 crore, the film collected a whopping Rs 84 crore at the box office worldwide and emerged as a blockbuster. It follows the lives of two best friends Jai and Aditi. They refuse to have romantic feelings but realise their love for each other once they start dating different people. It marked Tyrewala's full-fledged screenwriting and directorial debut.

