'Ab toh kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera': 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Many celebrities including his final film Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Instagram page and paid a tribute to the late actor. He posted a few photos with Sushant from the sets of their film and a few clicked by the paparazzi too. The photos are indeed priceless and his caption on the post is heartbreaking too.

Mukesh wrote, "एक महीना हो गया है आज "अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा".

Check out the post below:

When Sushant had passed away, Mukesh had penned a condolence message which read as "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई"

Take a look:

Talking about their final collaboration, Dil Bechara, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and the film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. The movie is based on John Green novel of the same name.

Dil Bechara is getting a digital release and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020, onwards.