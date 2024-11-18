In the first-look poster, Tiger is seen covered in blood holding a machete in one hand, and a bottle of booze in the other.

Tiger Shroff is all set to revive his Baaghi franchise with the fourth instalment. On Monday morning, he treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming action-drama, Baaghi 4. His news set the internet ablaze, however, mostly for the wrong reason as a section of netizens found his look resembling Ranbir Kapoor’s look in in-making Animal Park.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the first look poster with the caption, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!” The poster shows him covered in blood holding a machete in one hand, and a bottle of booze in the other. He sits on a commode in a shabby toilet as he gazes at the camera. A dead body is seen lying on the floor seemingly murdered by him. Also, a “4’ is seen carved on the blood-splattered wall. Soon after the poster went viral triggering netizens to share their first reaction. Most of the social media users drew its parallels to Ranbir’s Animal. “Inspired by Animal Park.”, said a user. “Ye thodasa Animal wala vibe aa raha he,” said the second user. “Ab Tiger bhi Animal Banega”, “Kya hangover mila Animal ka,” and “Animal influence alright got it,” were some of the other comments.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is set to don a similar avatar in his upcoming sequel to Animal, Animal Park, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the other hand, users trolled Tiger for being associated with the Baaghi franchise for the longest time. “Isko Baaghi Ke Alava Koi Aur Movie Milti Hai Ki Nahi”, said a user. Another netizen commented, “Tigerr be like: neend se utho ek baaghi ka script aa jata h.” “Everytime he is the same only the kidnapper victim changes,” reacted a user. “Bhai genuinely, yeh aur kitna series nikalte rahoge, isse acha do work one something different kind of project. It will help you. That's why audiences nowadays cringe with this kind of script,” a user suggested.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead roles. After its success, the makers produced Baaghi 2, with the addition of Manoj Bajpayee in the cast. In 2020, the makers released Baaghi 3 with a new cast including Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, while retaining Tiger in the lead. The upcoming Baaghi 4 is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.