FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film crashes on second day with 64% drop, mints Rs 190 crore worldwide

Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film crashes on second day with 64% drop

India to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in October as AIFF confirms international friendlies

India to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in October as AIFF confirms internation

Only Personal Guarantor, Not Borrower: Dr Subhash Chandra on NCLT loan settlement

Only Personal Guarantor, Not Borrower: Dr Subhash Chandra on NCLT loan settlemen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? He admits taking 'a break for mind, body, soul', leaves netizens worried

Amaal Mallik dropped a pic from the hospital bed, saying, "Too much Awarapan leads to this." His latest tweet about prioritising health over career leaves netizens worried.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? He admits taking 'a break for mind, body, soul', leaves netizens worried
Amaal Mallik (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who's often known for making headlines not only by his songs and compositions, but also by his social media activity, has now left his fans worried. Days after Amaal defended himself against the criticism over Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2's song Yeh Awarapan, alleging a 'paid PR' campaign to run him down, he has now confirmed that he's stepping back from music. On his social media, Amaal confirmed that for a year, he won't be taking on any new projects, as he's taking a break for the betterment of mind, body, and soul. However, he also asserted that his completed songs will be released. 

Amaal Mallik announced a break from singing 

In a long note, Amaal emphasised that he is stepping away from film music until next year. He wrote, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul, and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate, and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all, my dearest #Amaalians."

Amaal Mallik confirmed his unreleased songs will be arriving soon

Amaal clarified that he will not be working on any new film songs for a year, but his old, completed, unreleased film songs will arrive soon. He added, "PS – No more film music till next year; old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up being released, as they are smaller-budget movies with good intent, and such people don’t get screens easily, so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know."

image

Ab mujhe vida karo, Amaal Mallik's hospital pic leaves fans worried 

He ended the note, saying, "Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon…. Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back Anyway signing off for a bit… . . . . – The Creator of #YehAwarapan." Amaal also shared a pic lying on a hospital bed, with the caption, "Too much Awarapan leads to this only."

Also read: Hanuman Ansh: As Neem Karoli Baba's biopic takes miraculous jump in North, here's why South exhibitors should wake up, increase shows

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi, Amit Shah share Raksha Bandhan greetings: 'May the bond remain forever unbreakable'
PM Modi, Amit Shah share Raksha Bandhan greetings: 'May the bond remain forever'
'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? He admits taking 'a break for mind, body, soul', leaves netizens worried
'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? His latest post hints
Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India soon? Minister says first foreign tour could be before December
Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India soon? Minister hints first foreign tour
Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 290 Indian nationals missing
Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears
'Visa is privilege, not right': US quietly scanning 2 lakh temporary visas for fraud; Could Indians be on list?
US quietly scanning 2 lakh temporary visas for fraud; Could Indians be on list?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement