'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? He admits taking 'a break for mind, body, soul', leaves netizens worried

Amaal Mallik dropped a pic from the hospital bed, saying, "Too much Awarapan leads to this." His latest tweet about prioritising health over career leaves netizens worried.

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who's often known for making headlines not only by his songs and compositions, but also by his social media activity, has now left his fans worried. Days after Amaal defended himself against the criticism over Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2's song Yeh Awarapan, alleging a 'paid PR' campaign to run him down, he has now confirmed that he's stepping back from music. On his social media, Amaal confirmed that for a year, he won't be taking on any new projects, as he's taking a break for the betterment of mind, body, and soul. However, he also asserted that his completed songs will be released.

Amaal Mallik announced a break from singing

In a long note, Amaal emphasised that he is stepping away from film music until next year. He wrote, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul, and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate, and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all, my dearest #Amaalians."

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health.



Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.



Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

Amaal Mallik confirmed his unreleased songs will be arriving soon

Amaal clarified that he will not be working on any new film songs for a year, but his old, completed, unreleased film songs will arrive soon. He added, "PS – No more film music till next year; old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up being released, as they are smaller-budget movies with good intent, and such people don’t get screens easily, so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know."

Ab mujhe vida karo, Amaal Mallik's hospital pic leaves fans worried

He ended the note, saying, "Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon…. Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back Anyway signing off for a bit… . . . . – The Creator of #YehAwarapan." Amaal also shared a pic lying on a hospital bed, with the caption, "Too much Awarapan leads to this only."

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