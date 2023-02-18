Search icon
'Ab kya kamate hi jaoge': Netizens react after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan tickets sell for Rs 200

Fans can watch Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Pathaan for Rs 200 on Saturday an Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

On Saturday, the makers of Shah Rukh khan and Deepika Padukone’s announced that Pathaan’s ticket will be available for Rs 200. The special discount will be available for only two days (Saturday and Sunday).

The makers took to Instagram and wrote, "Due to the tremendous love received on #PathaanDay, here's something special for you. #Pathaan tickets are now available at ₹ 200/- flat* this weekend at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia and other participating cinemas! T&C apply. Book your tickets NOW - (Link in bio) Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Netizens reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Ab kya kamate hi jaoge kya.”The second one said, “Love you pathaan sahib.” The third one said, “Bhai 150rs me to me first day me dekhke aya ab 50 zyada kuu.” The fourth one said, “Pathaan abhi Zinda hai.” The fifth one said, “Jaldi milte hai pathan se.”

Meanwhile, Emmy award-nominated Casey O’Neill, who is the action director behind Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick, planned and executed some of the breath-taking, adrenaline-pumping action-sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Recently, Casey spoke about the remarkable similarity that he has seen between Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan. He says, “They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same.”

Casey added, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learned action to deliver Pathaan as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before.”

