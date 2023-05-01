Ab Dilli Dur Nahin trailer shows true story of rickshaw puller's son who cracked IAS, fans say 'this is so inspiring..'

Imran Zahid in Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

A number of biographical films are lineup this year in Bollywood, one of which is Ab Dilli Dur Nahin. The film is based on the true story of Govind Jaiswal, a son of a rickshaw puller who became IAS. Recently, the makers of the film released the trailer of the movie and the fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Monday, the trailer of the movie Ab Dilli Dur Nahin was released on youtube in a few hours, the trailer has garnered a lot of attention. The trailer opens with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s voice asking in Hindi ‘when did you decide that you want to became an IAS officer’ and goes on to show the struggles and hardships faced by a small-town boy from Bihar named Abhay Shukla who came to Delhi with a dream to crack India’s one of the toughest exam to become an IAS officer. The trailer also shows a beautiful love story and has interesting twists and turns.

The trailer struck a chord with the audience who expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “What a story..excellent hats off to producer Vinay Bhardwaj to choose this kind of story which motivates every struggler. Looking forward to the film’s release.”Another comment read, Ïf the trailer is so freaking awesome, I can’t imagine the movie. Really waiting for it.” Another wrote, “really inspiring and impressive.” Another wrote, “This is so inspiring.”

Helmed by Kamal Chandra, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin features Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi in the lead roles. Producer-director Mahesh Bhatt will be seen playing a supporting role in the movie. The movie is written by Dinesh Gautam and produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie shows the raw reality of the struggles faced by simple people in complex cities. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12.

