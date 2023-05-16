Search icon
Ab Dilli Dur Nahin movie review: This imperfect but well-meaning film on IAS aspirant's struggles will tug at your heart

Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, starring newcomers Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi, is the story of an IAS aspirant's struggles.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Imran Zahid in Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

Director: Kamal Chandra

Cast: Imran Zahid, Shruti Sodhi

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3 stars

By no means among the biggest release of the week, Hindi film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin constantly tries to punch above its weight though. The inspiring journey of an IAS aspirant’s life struggles and eventual triumph makes this film a worthwhile watch even though several flaws do threaten to hamper the viewing experience. In the end, the film’s theme and the makers’ intentions do succeed in masking the technical flaws.

Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is inspired by the life or real-life IAS officer Govind Jaiswal, who rose from humble background of a rickshaw-puller’s son to become a top-ranking civil servant. The film follows Abhay Shukla (Imran Zahid) from a small village in Bihar, who comes to Delhi to pursue his dream of being an IAS officer and falls in love with Niyati (Shruti Sodhi), his landlord’s daughter. The story follows how Abhay manages to maintain his focus and never lose sight of the goal.

The story has enough ingredients to be a dramatic coming-of-age drama, showing the hero’s triumph in the face of adversity. Director Kamal Chandra brings in a sense of realism while depicting the journey and hardships all IAS aspirants from smaller towns face, particularly when they are exposed to the fast life of Delhi. However, the story does go off track when the romantic track begins and suddenly we find the hero (and the story) is more focussed on romance than the struggles. It is perhaps an effort to show how quickly one can distracted in the pursuit of one’s goals, but the film devotes too much time to what should ideally have been a side-plot.

The redeeming factor of the film is the cinematography of Shrikant Asati that brings Delhi alive, from the bustling bylanes to the coaching centres. It effectively captures the ambience the movie wants to project. The background score helps in the cause but the songs serve as a distraction. However, the scenes featuring Mahesh Bhatt (in a cameo) are where the film jumps to life.

Imran Zahid carries the film on his shoulders as the protagonist and does well for the most part. In some parts, he does look slightly too old to be playing a young IAS aspirant but he makes up for that with his earnest performance, which does bring the vulnerability of a small town dreamer. Shruti Sodhi, who makes her debut in Bollywood having worked in Telugu and Punjabi cinema, also does her part well as the lead’s love interest.

Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is not a perfect film. But it is one with its heart in the right place. Audiences will find the film relatable and at times, even one that tugs at your heart. And for those willing to look past some flaws, it comes with a story that is good and a message that is timeless. Such films deserve chances!

