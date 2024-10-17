Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass doesn't have a big star cast, or lavish budget, but a novel story, and the engaging screenplay that will certainly entertain you.

Director: Pradeep Khairwar

Cast: Kashika Kapoor, Anuj Saini, Pranay Dixit, Atul Srivastava, Alka Amin

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Geeta (Kashika Kapoor), a straightforward girl from the rural village of Banaras dreams about changing her fate by studying and clearing the matric exam (Class X). Geeta lives in a village where women's education isn't taken seriously and mocked. But Geeta's progressive father Vidyadhar (Atul Srivastava) is keen to fulfil her dreams and doesn't even allow her to get married. Circumstances led Geeta to situations where she needed to clear her exams, win back the trust of her father, and even adjust with her in-laws. Will Geeta overcome the obstacles, will she be able to become an example in the conservative society? That's what Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass follows.

In the day and age of pan-India films and big-budget extravaganzas, small films often make louder noise. Last year's 12th Fail came and conquered the imagination of the audience with its brave storytelling. This year, Laapataa Ladies has already been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025. These examples prove that we don't need a huge star cast, lavish sets, sleazy item numbers, and senseless action to attract audiences. Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is also another such film that qualifies to be on this list.

The basic plot of Aaysushmati Geeta isn't that novel. We have heard about it, or read in the newspapers. To some extent, it's pretty predictable as well. But the movie scores because of the screenplay which becomes stronger in the second half. The first half establishes Geeta and her father's bond. We are also introduced to conservative people who think that investing in girl's education is a waste of money. The love story of Geeta and Kundan (Anuj Saini) looks childish, but their relationship also matures as the film progresses.

Apart from the treatment of the subject, the performances of the three actors keep you engaged. Debutant Kashika Kapoor as Geeta shines thoroughly. She carries the film on her shoulders and makes you interested in a tried-and-tested formula. Barring 2-3 scenes, Kashika is first-rate. Veterans Atul Srivastava and Alka Amin are a treat to watch. Anuj Saini looks adorable, but he needs to sharpen his acting skills. In many scenes, he looks like reading lines from a teleprompter. First-time director Pradeep Khairwar also deserves a special mention for taking a subject and adding relevant themes to it. The paper leak scam is also integrated well into the screenplay, and that gives a fresh spin to the narrative.

The movie does have shortcomings. The music is a big letdown. Certain situations are pretty predictable and often hamper the narrative. But overall, Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass deserves to be noticed.

