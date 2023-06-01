Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Aayush Sharma breaks silence on trolls saying he married Salman Khan's sister Arpita for money: 'What hurt me most...'

Aayush Sharma has addressed the trolling he receives over his marriage to Arpita Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Aayush Sharma breaks silence on trolls saying he married Salman Khan's sister Arpita for money: 'What hurt me most...'
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan with their kids

Actor Aayush Sharma has broken his silence on the constant trolling he endures over his marriage to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Aayush and Arpita married before the former became an actor and on social media, he has always been accused of marrying her ‘for her and her brother’s money’. The actor addressed how these comments affected him and their marriage.

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in 2014, four years before his debut with Loveyatri. They have two kids together, son Ahil and daughter Ayat. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Aayush opened up about the constant chatter around their marriage.

“Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it,” Aayush said.

The actor also addressed rumours that he was splurging Salman Khan’s money and was accepting expensive gifts like Rolls Royce cars from the actor. “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is,” said the actor.

Aayush comes from a political family from Himachal Pradesh. His grandfather Sukh Ram was a former Cabinet Minister. He has acted in two films – Loveyarti and Antim. Arpita is the daughter of writer Salim Khan and the youngest sister of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.