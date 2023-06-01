Aayush Sharma breaks silence on trolls saying he married Salman Khan's sister Arpita for money: 'What hurt me most...'

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan with their kids

Actor Aayush Sharma has broken his silence on the constant trolling he endures over his marriage to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Aayush and Arpita married before the former became an actor and on social media, he has always been accused of marrying her ‘for her and her brother’s money’. The actor addressed how these comments affected him and their marriage.

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in 2014, four years before his debut with Loveyatri. They have two kids together, son Ahil and daughter Ayat. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Aayush opened up about the constant chatter around their marriage.

“Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it,” Aayush said.

The actor also addressed rumours that he was splurging Salman Khan’s money and was accepting expensive gifts like Rolls Royce cars from the actor. “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is,” said the actor.

Aayush comes from a political family from Himachal Pradesh. His grandfather Sukh Ram was a former Cabinet Minister. He has acted in two films – Loveyarti and Antim. Arpita is the daughter of writer Salim Khan and the youngest sister of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan.