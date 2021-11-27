Aayush Sharma talks about Salman Khan's marriage plans – Here’s what he said

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law and ‘Antim’ co-star, believes the actor doesn't have time for marriage. Salman has been asked many questions regarding his marriage over the years, but has mostly avoided answering them.

Salman Khan's working style is such that he doesn't have time to get married, according to Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

“I don't touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don't think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions,” Aayush said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kanan.

He added that Salman follows a simple lifestyle. “I am not as simple as him. For Salman, his basic necessities - his house, his lifestyle, his way of living - is very simple. If you ask him about his phone, he will be using a phone that two-three years old, he's not interested in phones. He's not interested in cars, he's not interested in clothes, he doesn't have such desires to get latest gadgets at home, nothing. I think he's only interested in films. If you leave him alone for two-three hours, he would spend the time watching a movie”.

Salman is lonely, according to actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, and he should settle down. In a conversation with Siddharth, he stated that while he has his family and friends, at the end of the day, he wants someone to return to.