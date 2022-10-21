Aayush Sharma recalls getting trolled for marrying Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma recently recounted how people mocked him after he wed Arpita Khan, the sister of Salman Khan. The actor claims that he is still referred to as "Salman Khan ka jija" by people.

Speaking about the same at an event, Aayush claimed that the day after he got married, people started making fun of him. Others claim he married Arpita to further his acting career, while some claim he did so for financial gain. Aayush also remembered being referred to as a businessman from Delhi, which he is not.

Aayush went on to explain that even though the actor has largely overcome the rumours and ideas that have been circulated about him online, he continues to be referred to as "Salman Khan ka jija." Aayush acknowledged that he is not a famous child but also that he did not have face struggles like an outsider, according to ETimes.

Aayush continued by discussing how his cinematic performances were scrutinised. The actor disclosed that people thought Salman paid a sizable payment to get his sister married and that he was referred to as a "white dog." He remembered how his self-assurance had been crushed. The actor continued by saying that while he is amenable to criticism, he does not grant anyone the power to shatter his aspirations.

He most recently appeared in the movie Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars Salman in the lead.

For those who are unaware, In November 2014, Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan.

A few months ago, it was claimed that after a feud between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the Dabangg Khan replaced Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was then called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. And, then there were reports a few days after, Aayush has left Salman's film due to creative disputes.

"Yes the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had begun work and shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF. Following these creative differences, Aayush has decided on opting out of the project altogether. Aayush Sharma started shooting for his portions of the film, and even completed a whole day’s worth of shooting. However, certain differences between him and the production house arose which ultimately led to him opting to walk out of the film,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.