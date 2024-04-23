Twitter
Bollywood

Aayush Sharma reacts to people calling wife Arpita Khan 'kaali', slams trolls : 'Yahan par khud ke log...'

Aayush Sharma slammed trolls who make fun of Arpita Khan's skin colour and appearance while promoting his upcoming film Ruslaan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aayush Sharma, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Ruslaan, broke his silence and reacted to the trolls who call his wife Arpita Khan 'kaali'. He addressed the social media users who make fun of Arpita's apperance. 

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Aayush said, "Kayi log unke rang ke baare main opinion dete hain aur woh mujhe bohot hassi ka topic lagta hai. Hindustan ki jo zyada tar pratishat janta hai, unka rang kya hai? Sab gore hain? Main Himachal se hoon iss liye mera rang gora hai. Aur agar aap dark ya saawle rang ke hain toh usme galat kya hai? (Many people give their opinions about skin color, and I find it quite amusing. What is the predominant skin color in India? Are they all fair-skinned? I'm from Himachal, so my skin is fair. And what's wrong if someone has a darker complexion?"

Aayush on the mean comments his wife Arpita receives
He added, "Kis baat ke liye ek skin colour ke peeche log haath dho ke pad jaate hain? Kyu? Sochne ki baat hai, hum log yahan bolte hain ‘Black Lives Matter’ America main. Aur yahan pe khud ke logo ka hi rang ka mazaak uda rahe hain.(People often become obsessed with skin color for various reasons, influenced by societal norms, historical prejudices, and media representations. It's indeed worth contemplating why such emphasis is placed on skin color. It's ironic that while we advocate for movements like 'Black Lives Matter' in America, here we mock our own people's skin color)."

He further mentioned, "Unka jo rang hai voh unka rang hai. Aapko nahi dekhna aap mat dekhiye. Kisne aapko roka hai? Kisne aapko bola hai zabardasti dekhne ke liye? Yeh bhi aata hai mujhe ki tum gym jaate ho isko gym kyu nahi leke jaate? Arre unka mann."

Aayush also reacted to the accusations made against him that he married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan for money and to gain entry into Bollywood. He said, "People don't know that when I got married I told Salman Khan that I don't want to pursue acting. I told him ‘Trust me, I gave 300 auditions and couldn’t even crack two, I can't do it.' Salman said ‘Son your training is not good, I’ll train you.'"

"The narrative was created that I am blowing up my brother-in-law's money. Should I share my income tax details? When Salman called me during Loveyatri, I had tears in my eyes. I said ‘Sorry, I blew up your money.’ When Antim's digital rights were sold to satellite and OTT platforms, I was relieved", the actor added. Antim was a moderate success as it collected Rs 60 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 35 crore.

