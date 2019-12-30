Aayush Sharma introduces Ayat Sharma to fans; Salman Khan's niece is cute as a button

Salman Khan has a lot to celebrate right now with the release of his film, the third installment of his superhit franchise Dabangg - Dabangg 3.

In addition to that, the Bhai of Bollywood also ringed in his 54th birthday on December 27 but the day became extra special for him as his dear sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed her second child, a daughter via C-section, on the same day, a gift from her to her brother.

Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma announced the birth of their daughter, Ayat Sharma, on their respective social media profiles.

Salman also tweeted about the same and in an emotional post thanked fans for their wishes and his sister for giving him the most memorable gift.

Today, as a treat to fans, Aayush shared the first picture of their daughter Ayat on his social media profile.

In the picture, Aayush can be seen holding Ayat as his son Ahil Sharma looks on. He captioned the picture saying, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

Looking at the picture we are in awe of how cute Salman's niece is and cannot wait for both Aayush or Arpita to share more pictures of their adorable daughter.

On the work front, Salman's latest release Dabangg 3 is doing average at the box office mainly because of the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC protest in the country but looks like how things are in Salman's personal life he will be ending 2019 on a high note.