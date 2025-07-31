Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions

On Kiara Advani's 34th birthday, the producers of War 2 dropped the first video song of the film, and the reactions to it are overwhelming.

As Kiara Advani turned 34, the makers of War 2 dropped the first song from the movie, Aavan Jaavan. On Thursday, Yash Raj Films released the full video song of Aavan Jaavan, which has peppy music, sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and the birthday girl's sexy bikini avatar. With the vocals of Arijit Singh, the song, set in Rome, shows Hrithik and Kiara wandering in love and making the most of their time. There is a particular scene where Kiara tempts Hrithik by stripping to a bikini, applying sunscreen lotion and taking a walk before getting inside the swimming pool. When it comes to comparison, Hrithik and Kiara's chemistry is more sizzling than Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor's.

Check out the song Aavan Jaavan

Netizens call Hrithik-Kiara hotter than Hrithik-Vaani

Soon after the song got released, it went viral in no time. Several netizens commented on the sizzling chemistry of the duo, and a few of them lauded Arijit's voice as 'perfect' for the song. "Arijit Singh truly has one of the GREATEST voices on this planet! Beautiful," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "As expected- HRITIK, ARIJIT, PRITAM, KIARA AND NIKHITA, an awesome creation indeed." One of the netizens wrote, "Kiara tried her best. But still, you can't take your eyes off Hrithik when he is in song. God of screen charisma." An internet user wrote, "Hrithik and Kiara Together is what dreams are made up of...Absolute Gold." Another internet user wrote, "Hrithik Roshan isn’t just performing — he’s crafting a legacy with every move. ‘Aavan Jaavan’ is proof that he’s not from this planet… pure class, pure magic, pure legend." Another internet user wrote, "Yeh theek hai, but not better than Ghungroo."

About War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is the direct sequel of War (2019). It is the fifth instalment in the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. War 2 is releasing in cinemas on August 15.