'Aasmaan': Kangana Ranaut pens down heartfelt poem about love & life amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is multi-talented, there is no doubt about that. Whether it is her choice of films or her viewpoint of looking at things uniquely. Now, the actress has added yet another feather to her cap.

The stunning diva today released a poem titled Aasmaan in her voice. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account. The poem is titled Aasmaan and has already garnered more than 15,000 views in half an hour since its release. The video was captioned as, "#AasmaanbyKangana, #KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #à¤†à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ was been penned and directed by her and is truly food for thought in these testing times."

Check out the video here.

The poem, small yet powerful is shot in her hometown, Manali where she is currently quarantining with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kangana can be seen in the video, bare-faced, without any makeup or show, having tea, writing, and making the best of the situation that she is in.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha, and others in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her next movie which is the biopic Thalaivi based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana had also created quite an uproar on the internet after her first look from the biopic was released on social media. She has one more project lined up which is Dhaakad that has been directed by Rajneesh Ghai.